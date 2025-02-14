The Senate has removed public school perks — including tens of millions in special education funding — from a bill that would direct taxpayer money to private schooling.

Senate Bill 1025 would increase state spending on the Empowering Parents microgrant program from $30 million to $50 million annually, and it would add private school tuition as an eligible expense.

The original bill included two carrots for public schools: $30 million to help address an $80 million special education funding shortfall along with a significant cut in public school reporting requirements. The Senate removed both public school perks during a floor session Thursday.

Sponsoring Sen. Dave Lent told Idaho Education News Wednesday that the amendments “slimmed down” the bill and focused it on two things.

“One is providing tax dollars to private schools, and the other one is setting the minimum threshold of accountability associated with that,” said Lent, R-Idaho Falls.

The changes come after SB 1025 narrowly cleared the Senate Education Committee last week — thanks to a swing vote from Sen. Carrie Semmelroth, a Democrat from Boise.

Semmelroth, strategic initiatives project director for Boise State University’s College of Education, previously told Idaho Education News that the special education funds helped sway her decision to split from the Democratic caucus and support advancing a private school choice bill.

On Thursday, Semmelroth said she doesn’t regret her committee vote. Gov. Brad Little’s $50 million promise for a private school choice program “told us we have to do this,” she said, and “I supported having that bill on the table.”

A competing private school choice bill — House Bill 93 — is also awaiting a vote by the full Senate. The refundable tax credit proposal has fewer requirements for participating private schools than SB 1025.

“As a policymaker, my responsibility is to thoughtfully and meaningfully engage in these conversations,” Semmelroth said. “If I’m being forced to make choices, I’m going to do my best…to ensure that we’re weighing policy options that meet the needs of all of Idaho.”

Thursday’s amendments made a few changes to requirements for private schools benefitting from Empowering Parents funds, including:

Accreditation. The new bill specifies that only secondary private schools would have to be accredited to participate in the program. Elementary schools, on the other hand, would have to maintain student learning portfolios.

Disability accommodations. The amendments also loosened standards for accommodating students with disabilities. The initial requirement that private schools adhere to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act — a federal law that directs schools to provide “appropriate” education to students with special needs — was removed. The new bill requires that private schools respect “requests for reasonable accommodations.”

Home-school definition. The updated bill no longer includes a definition of home-school students. Home-schoolers would still be eligible for the funds, but the classification would remain undefined in the state law enacting the Empowering Parents program.

The updated legislation also bars private schools receiving Empowering Parents funds from religion-, disability- and race-based discrimination in admissions and enrollment decisions. It does not bar discrimination based on gender or sexuality.