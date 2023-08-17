PULLMAN — The 2023 National Lentil Festival is ready for Saturday, with events planned from sunup to sundown.

The day will start with the Tase T. Lentil 5K fun run at 7:30 a.m., which starts at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center Lot, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. At 9 a.m. the 3-on-3 Hoop Classic will begin in the Spring Street lot.