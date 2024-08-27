March 18 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Asking more questions

Why are highly-educated doctors presenting COVID-19 shot concerns discredited? Should we ask more questions?

Idaho Sen. Brandon Shippy, R-New Ply-mouth, introduced Senate Bill 1036 to “pause ... administering mRNA vaccines in Idaho” at an informational hearing, with (Texas) Dr. Peter McCullough, who authored/offered “a review of autopsy data regarding COVID-19 vaccines” — though “later removed by ... preprint server” because “study conclusions are not supported by the methodology” (Tribune, Feb. 19).

Interesting. Highly-regarded, extra-impressively-credentialed, “broadly published,” award-winning Dr. McCullough/findings should be heavily-weighted.

An internet article regarding the Washington State Medical Board (striving to remove certain physicians’ medical licenses) condescendingly reduced COVID-19 shot dissenters to “spouting off” — more descriptive of “naughty teenagers” than respectable, caring physicians simply with a differing opinion regarding “practicing medicine.”

The Tribune article referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “documenting ‘rare cases’ of myocarditis ... after COVID-19 vaccines.”

Rare? Rob Finnerty (“Finnerty”) — one example — developed heart problems after taking the COVID-19 shot, regretting it “every day.” (Can we ask ... Dr. Richard Eggleston/his attorney to be guests on “Finnerty” for greater court case exposure?)

Vaccine-injury attorney Aaron Siri and article “... CDC is Hiding COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Data” (vaccineimpact.com) shares documentary: “COVIDISM (Contagious Deception).”

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer vice president and chief scientific officer ..., and “internationally recognized” Dr. Robert Malone (rwmalonemd.com), who authored “PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order,” are among doctors expressing grave concerns with the COVID-19 injection.

How many COVID-19 shot-linked illnesses/deaths actually occurred? Have we been deceived?

Ronda Granlund