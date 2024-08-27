Lewis-Clark State baseball completes series sweep of Corban

A four-hit, two-double day for Charlie Updegrave was a highlight as the Lewis-Clark State Warrior baseball team beat the Corban Warriors in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday at Harris Field.

The final scorelines read 3-0 and 17-6.

LC State (14-7, 11-2 Cascade Conference) has won eight straight and completed back-to-back conference series sweeps. The offense was on display for the Warriors of LCSC as they scored a total of 20 runs on the day and tallied 23 hits.

Izzy Madariaga had two doubles on three hits and four RBI in the second game against Corban (6-17, 2-11). Jantzen Lucas pitched six total innings and only allowed three hits in the first game.

LC State will next play a doubleheader against Eastern Oregon in La Grande, Ore., at noon Saturday.

Game 1

Corban 000 000 000—0 3 3

Lewis-Clark State 000 101 100—3 7 1

Williamson, Brabb (6), Gould (9) and Miyazawa; Lucas, Butenschoen (7) and Ephan. W — Lucas; L — Williamson.

Corban hits — Miyazawa 2, DeMasi.

Lewis-Clark State hits — Updegrave 2 (2B), Affholter 2 (2B), George, Zeller, Marquez.

———

Game 2

Corban 100 100 400—6 11 0

Lewis-Clark State 020 212 352—17 16 2

Greenhalgh, Boe (5), Gould (6), Martinez (7), Hogarth (8), Allen (9) and Hubbard; Estrada, Solomon (4), Webb (5), Ediger (6), Anderson (8) and Marquez. W — Solomon; L — Greenhalgh.

Corban hits — Bateman 2, Mertlich 2, DeMasi 2, Owens 2, Clay, Hubbard, Elliott.

Lewis-Clark State hits — Madariaga 3 (2 2B), Sheward 2 (2B), Updegrave 2 (2B), Affholter 2 (2B), George 2, Karagiannopoulos 2, Pagan (HR), Avila (2B), Bevacqua.

Washington State 10, Air Force 4

PUEBLO, Colo. — WSU evened its series against Air Force Saturday with a victory.

Ryan Skjonsby had his first career three-hit performance, leading eight Cougar starters to record at least one hit. Skjonsby doubled and scored twice.

Max Hartman and Ollie Obenour both had two hits and doubled. Hartman scored twice and Obenour drove in two runs.

Nick Lewis worked six innings while Rylan Haider closed out the win in three scoreless frames.

The series wraps up at 11:05 a.m. today at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

WSU 041 010 220—10 14 1

Air Force 100 300 000—4 9 4

Lewis, Haider (7) and Thein; Miller, Brantingham (2), Dillinger (6), Gilmore (8) and Zapp. W — Lewis; L — Miller.

WSU hits — Skjonsby 3 (2B), Obenour 2 (2B), Hartman 2 (2B), Longo 2, Johnstone 2, Thiele (3B), Roy, Thein.

Air Force hits — Boyd 2 (HR), Peters, Chase (2B), Taylor, Garrish, Adams, Oster.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD De Mello fourth at NCAA championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Washington State senior Micaela De Mello finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

De Mello crossed the line in 8.02 seconds — .02 seconds off her semifinal time Friday. This is De Mello’s first finals showing at the indoor championships as she earned first-team All-American honors.

She was the lone scorer for WSU in the championships, collecting five team points as the Cougars finished tied for 35th overall.

The Cougars will begin their outdoor season with split squads at both the Buc Scoring Meet beginning Thursday in Spokane and the Aztec Invitational starting Friday in San Diego.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISLewis-Clark State 5, Whitman 2

The host Warriors won four of five singles matches played and defeated Whitman of Spokane for a second time this season at the LCSC Tennis Center.

Austin Swing and Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne headed things up with straight-sets wins in the top two singles matches. The Warriors’ Juan Pablo Naranjo and Emmett Heiss each rallied from a set down to prevail in the No. 4 and 5 spots.

This was the third straight dual victory for LC State (7-7), representing a successful homecoming after its strong run in the Texas Wesleyan Invitational.

Singles — Austin Swing, LC, def. Charlie Boyden 7-6 (1), 6-3; Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne, LC, def. Hanri Luo 6-3, 6-4; Jackson Wurzer, WC, def. Eduardo Silva 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-1; Juan Pablo Naranjo, LC, def. Diego Guzman 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1; Emmett Heiss, LC, def. Chris O’Farrill 4-6, 6-4, 10-3; Cesar Coloma, LC, won by forfeit.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISNorthern Arizona 5, Idaho 2

MOSCOW — Idaho’s Hanna Koprowska came out on the winning side in both singles and doubles play, but the Vandals as a team saw a nine-dual winning streak come to an end at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

Idaho (11-3, 3-1 Big Sky Conference) also enjoyed a singles victory at the No. 6 spot from Chenyue Xu.

Doubles — Daryna Shoshyna/Elen Jantacova, NAU, def. Lena Beckx/Ida Johansson 6-3; Patryica Niewiadomska/Laura Duhl, NAU, def. Valentina Rodas/Naomi Schraeder 6-3; Diana Khaydarshina/Hanna Koprowska, UI, def. Andrea Noguera/Ruslana Kovalenko 6-4.

Singles — Shoshyna, NAU, def. Khaydarshina 6-0, 6-0; Niewiadomska, NAU, def. Annabel Davis 6-2, 6-2; Koprowska, UI, def. Duhl 6-2, 6-4; Noguera, NAU, def. Schraeder 6-4, 6-0; Jantacova, NAU, def. Rodas, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; Chenyue Xu, UI, def. Leontina Stojanovic, NAU, 6-2, 6-4.

COLLEGE GOLFWillamette tourney canceled

SALEM, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Cup tournament, in which the LC State men’s and women’s teams were set to compete Saturday and today, has been canceled because of inclement weather.

Four holes had been completed before organizers at Creekside Golf Club determined parts of the course to be unplayable due to flooding.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLLewiston 6-4, Lakeland 2-3

Lewiston won both games of its doubleheader against visiting 5A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum.

Guy Krasselt totaled four hits on the day for the Bengals (3-0, 2-0). Grady Kennedy started the first game for Lewiston and only allowed two hits, while Austin Topp closed out the game allowing just one.

During the second game, Lewiston was down 2-3 going into the last inning and walked off due to a ground ball error hit by Ty Collins to the first baseman.

The Bengals scored 10 total runs on the day on 11 hits.

GAME 1

Lakeland 001 011 0—2 3 3

Lewiston 210 012 x—6 7 3

Grady Kennedy, Austin Topp (5) and River Stamper; Tadgh Ellwood, Evan Shanley (5) and Nate Bevacqua. W — Kennedy; L — Ellwood.

Lakeland hits — Tadgh Ellwood 2, Jace Taylor.

Lewiston hits — Guy Krasselt 3, Tucker Green 2, Keatan Phillips, Grady Peterson.

———

GAME 2

Lakeland 101 100 0—3 6 3

Lewiston 020 000 2—4 4 2

Zavier McFee, Isaiah Raines (6), Grady Peterson (6); Jace Taylor, Jake Larcher (7). W — Peterson; L — Larcher.

Lakeland hits — Jace Taylor 2, Jake Larcher, Tadgh Ellwood, Dre Smith.

Lewiston hits — Grady Kennedy 2, Guy Krasselt, Peyton Bonebrake.

Orofino 17-16, Priest River 0-1

OROFINO — Orofino won both games of its doubleheader against Priest River.

Quinton Naranjo totaled four hits in the two games. Naranjo pitched as relief in the first game and started the second.

Orofino scored 12 runs in the second inning of the first game.

The Maniacs scored a total of 33 runs on the day. They also totaled 17 hits.

GAME 1

Priest River 000 00—0 3 7

Orofino 3(12)0 20—17 12 0

Logan Troumbley, Broden Collins (2) Brayden Elder (4) and Colton Kuprienko; Ethan Gilmore, Quinton Naranjo (4) and Hunter Gamble. W — Gilmore; L — Troumbley.

Priest River hits — Colton Kuprienko, Brayden Elder, Karsen Garvin.

Orofino hits — Jaeger Tondevold 2, Quinton Naranjo 2, Aiden Olive 2 (2 2B), Blake Barlow 2 (2B), Jake Runia 2, Ethan Gilmore, Nicholas Bonner.

———

GAME 2

Priest River 001 00—1 2 4

Orofino 907 0x—16 5 1

Mike Eason, Brayden Elder (1), Elijah Blaine (2), Dave Findley (3) and Donovan Baldwin; Quinton Naranjo, Tyler Zumpe (3) and Hunter Gamble. W — Naranjo; L — Eason.

Priest River hits — Colton Kuprienko (2B), Dave Findley.

Orofino hits — Quinton Naranjo 2, Nicholas Bonner (2B), Jake Runia, Tyler Zumpe.

Genesee 16-12, Nezperce 3-2

NEZPERCE — Genesee won both games of a doubleheader against Nezperce due to the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Genesee’s Jackson Banks pitched five innings and threw nine strikeouts. Meanwhile, Nezperce’s Carter Williams walked 10 and allowed nine runs.

During the second game, Neil Jarolimek pitched four innings, only allowed one run and had 11 strikeouts.

The Bulldogs’ offense was clicking throughout the doubleheader; they totaled 28 runs and 16 hits.

GAME 1

Genesee 360 016—16 6 3

Nezperce 010 011—3 3 1

Jackson Banks, Noah Bollman (6) and Carson Warner-Hall; Carter Williams, Kyler Brinkerhoff (3), Jadin Williams (6) and Brennen McLeod. W — Banks; L — Williams.

Genesee hits — Conrad Seubert 2, Ryder Uhlenkott 2, Reggie Granlund (2B), Noah Bollman.

Nezperce hits — Jadin Williams, Kyler Brinkerhoff, Will Mahorney.

———