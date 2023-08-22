The Lewis County commissioners approved a tentative budget Monday that anticipates significant increase in medical insurance and solid waste disposal costs.

The $4.7 million tentative budget for fiscal year 2024 is up from $4.6 million a year ago, Lewis County Auditor Alesia Winner said. Medical insurance rates are up 9.5% from last year. Winner said the boost in solid waste fees is still being negotiated but will likely increase more than 5%, which would require the commissioners to hold a public hearing.

