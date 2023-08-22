The Lewis County commissioners approved a tentative budget Monday that anticipates significant increase in medical insurance and solid waste disposal costs.
The $4.7 million tentative budget for fiscal year 2024 is up from $4.6 million a year ago, Lewis County Auditor Alesia Winner said. Medical insurance rates are up 9.5% from last year. Winner said the boost in solid waste fees is still being negotiated but will likely increase more than 5%, which would require the commissioners to hold a public hearing.
The commissioners will finalize the budget during a public hearing Sept. 5.
Greg Johnson, chairperson of the commission, said it’s still unknown whether the budget increases will result in higher property taxes.
“We did have to increase our budget but I don’t know what that’s going to do for taxes because of the new properties being built in Lewis County,” Johnson said. “Just because the budget went up doesn’t mean taxes go up.”
The effect on property taxes likely won’t be known until after the first of October when the county gets a report on assessed values from the state tax commission.
And Johnson noted that the bump in solid waste doesn’t come from taxes but from fees.
Other than those two items, there is little change in next year’s financial picture for the county.
“We’re trying to do business as usual and not add anything,” Johnson said. “It’s just insurance and solid waste. Those have been the two big issues this year and that’s enough.”
He said there are no plans to add staff members to any of the county departments. The sheriff’s office is in the process of replacing a couple of staff members but there are no add-ons.
Work on the new $925,000 Lewis County Fair building is nearing completion, Johnson said, and will be ready to host the fair the final weekend in September. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Sept. 28, the first day of the fair.
The old fair building collapsed Jan. 6, 2022, under a heavy snowfall.
“It’s been kind of a long year and a half to get to this point,” Johnson said. “The board has worked really hard to make sure (the fair) happens in Lewis County this year.”