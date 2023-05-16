NEZPERCE — The Lewis County commissioners are anticipating a steep hike in the county’s insurance premiums in next year’s budget.
The commissioners are in the process of preparing for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which will be published in the Lewis County Herald the third week of August. The commissioners will then vote to approve the annual budget of about $3 million.
County health insurance rates are expected to raise about 9.5% next year. Liability insurance on the county’s buildings and other holdings is expected to go up 15% to 20%, the commissioners said Monday. Lewis County, like its neighboring counties, is witnessing some population growth and increased construction, which is contributing to the higher insurance costs.
Insurance and solid waste fees are two of the largest items in the budget. Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said the board expects to sit down in the next two to three weeks with the county’s solid waste vendors, Simmons Sanitation of Kamiah and Walco, of Grangeville, to discuss fees.
The county continues to have problems with people dumping items in county dumpsters that exceed the dumpster capacity or are not allowed.
“We get a lot of complaints” about illegal dumping, Johnson said. He noted that the Cold Springs dumpster, located off U.S. Highway 95 between Winchester and Craigmont was recently “a mess.”
In other news, construction on the new $925,000 Lewis County Fair building has begun. Workers have started placing the footings for the foundation to be poured.
The new fair building will replace the original 80-foot by 120-foot metal building in Nezperce that was the main showing arena for 4-H and FFA livestock contests. It collapsed Jan. 6, 2022, under a heavy snowfall. The building was a total loss but some livestock pens were salvageable and will be used in the new building, officials have said.
Arnzen Construction of Cottonwood is the primary contractor for the new building. All of the cost but the $1,000 deductible will be paid by the county’s insurance company, Idaho Counties Risk Management Program.
The county also received a number of large donations from businesses and individuals that will be used to pay for insulation and bathrooms in the new building.
The donations include $50,000 from Ag West Farm Credit and $15,000 each from Avista, Cottonwood Credit Union and Freedom Northwest in Kamiah. Cloninger’s Markets donated $5,000.
Commissioner Justin McLeod said he believes the work is on schedule and the building should be completed in time for the Lewis County Fair in September.
