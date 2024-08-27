Lewis County Fair parade set for today

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

NEZPERCE — The 2024 Lewis County Fair is underway at Fifth Avenue and Pine Street, Nezperce. The festivities began Thursday and are set to run through Sunday.

Some event highlights today include:

1 p.m. — Fair Parade on Oak Street.

5 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at the Livestock Pavilion.

9-11 p.m. — Family Dance, with DJ Joe at the Livestock Pavilion.

2024 Lewis County Fair Queen Brynnlie Thornes said:

“I am the daughter of Marisa Keen and Zach Thornes, and the stepdaughter of Jason Keen. I am 16 years old and I am a junior at Kamiah High School. After high school, my plan is to attend college and get a degree in radiology and then I plan on specializing in ultrasound. I am currently taking dual credit classes, am a part of the National Honor Society, and am involved in 4-H. I first joined 4-H at the age of 9 and it has been a huge part of my life ever since. Currently, I am in my seventh year of 4-H. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to represent the Lewis County Fair. I have gained so much responsibility, a strong friendship, and have learned lots of new skills throughout this experience.”

2024 Lewis County Fair Princess Allison Breeding said:

“I am 16 years old, and a junior at Kamiah High School. I am the daughter of Gene and Donna Breeding, and live in Kamiah, Idaho. I am active in HOSA, as well as 4-H. My motivation for joining Lewis County Royalty was when my older sister, Bridget, became a part of the Lewis County Fair Royalty in 2020. She inspired me to follow in her footsteps, and I quickly realized royalty was more than I anticipated; I got to see how it helped girls grow and how royalty changes you for the better. Joining myself has let me understand this immensely. This past year, I have noticed an improvement in my communication skills and confidence.”

Full fair schedule and interviews with the 2024 royalty available online: lewiscountyid.us.

— The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday