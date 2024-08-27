Lewis County Fair parade set for today

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
NEZPERCE — The 2024 Lewis County Fair is underway at Fifth Avenue and Pine Street, Nezperce. The festivities began Thursday and are set to run through Sunday.
Some event highlights today include:
1 p.m. — Fair Parade on Oak Street.
5 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at the Livestock Pavilion.
9-11 p.m. — Family Dance, with DJ Joe at the Livestock Pavilion.
2024 Lewis County Fair Queen Brynnlie Thornes said:
“I am the daughter of Marisa Keen and Zach Thornes, and the stepdaughter of Jason Keen. I am 16 years old and I am a junior at Kamiah High School. After high school, my plan is to attend college and get a degree in radiology and then I plan on specializing in ultrasound. I am currently taking dual credit classes, am a part of the National Honor Society, and am involved in 4-H. I first joined 4-H at the age of 9 and it has been a huge part of my life ever since. Currently, I am in my seventh year of 4-H. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to represent the Lewis County Fair. I have gained so much responsibility, a strong friendship, and have learned lots of new skills throughout this experience.”
2024 Lewis County Fair Princess Allison Breeding said:
“I am 16 years old, and a junior at Kamiah High School. I am the daughter of Gene and Donna Breeding, and live in Kamiah, Idaho. I am active in HOSA, as well as 4-H. My motivation for joining Lewis County Royalty was when my older sister, Bridget, became a part of the Lewis County Fair Royalty in 2020. She inspired me to follow in her footsteps, and I quickly realized royalty was more than I anticipated; I got to see how it helped girls grow and how royalty changes you for the better. Joining myself has let me understand this immensely. This past year, I have noticed an improvement in my communication skills and confidence.”
Full fair schedule and interviews with the 2024 royalty available online: lewiscountyid.us.
— The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
MVSD 244: Town hall meetings set as deconsolidation process moves forward
KOOSKIA — Deconsolidation is one step closer in Mountain View School District 244 following the Sept. 19 board meeting in Kooskia.
The board voted unanimously to place Elk City with Kooskia and utilize the map they already have showing the potential new school districts.
“I will follow your lead on this,” said board chairperson, Tyler Harrington of Grangeville, deferring to Elk City trustee John Menough.
In contemplating whether Elk City should be placed with Grangeville or Kooskia, Menough stated he has heard that Elk City students are more comfortable with Kooskia (Clearwater Valley) students.
“I have heard that when Elk City students come to Grangeville they are not accepted and there is bullying,” he said. “When they come to Clearwater Valley, it doesn’t seem to be that way.”
The board discussed economies and cultures in Kooskia and Elk City. Idaho County Commissioner Ted Lindsley, of Grangeville, who also has property in the Elk City area, turned a petition in to the school board with about 50 names on it asking for Elk City to be placed with Grangeville for a variety of reasons. However, the board ultimately voted with its original plan to keep Elk City and Kooskia together.
“We need to give a new district the best fighting chance to be successful,” said trustee B Edwards of Grangeville. “I think this plan allows for that.”
Harrington agreed that the map they have gives each proposed district the most taxable land.
“I want to make sure everyone knows that the board is not voting on reconsolidation,” said superintendent Alica Holthaus. “They are simply voting on the process right now.”
“In the end, the communities will vote on this on whether they want it or not,” said trustee Laci Myers of Kooskia.
A series of town hall meetings where patrons will be able to discuss deconsolidation have been set for October.
To place the deconsolidation issue on the May ballot, the information has to be into the State Board of Education no later than Nov. 14. The state then has to approve the deconsolidation plan before it can go before the voters.
— Lori Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday