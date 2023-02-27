Lewiston Center Mall will go up for auction next month and could sell for as low as $1.25 million.

That is the starting bid for the shopping area that has fallen on hard times and lost its largest retailers in the past few years. The mall is anchored by Rite Aid and Big Lots, which have their own outside entrances on its east end, and longtime shops like GNC, Bath and Body Works, Pro Image and Harry Ritchie's remain in its interior. But gone are its former anchors Macy’s and J.C. Penney.