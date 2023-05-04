The Lewiston City Council unanimously approved two measures Wednesday that will allow the municipality to start repairs on a reservoir that burst in January, releasing millions of gallons of water.
Based on the information the city has now, the work on High Reservoir is scheduled to be complete in July and will permit the city to lift a ban on automated irrigation for most of its water users that took effect Tuesday.
Elected officials increased the spending limit in an emergency declaration resolution originally passed in late March from $2 million to $3 million for the project at the reservoir that has been offline since it failed.
The resolution permits the design and completion of repairs at High Reservoir southeast of the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street to be done without following the formal bidding process.
That vote and a second vote approving an agreement with IMCO General Construction, of Boise, to do the work were taken with Councilor Jim Kleeburg absent.
Kleeburg is not participating in city politics for a few weeks while he and his family deal with a complicated medical issue, said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson.
The cost rose at the reservoir because the city learned the roof couldn’t be reused and instead had to be dismantled and replaced, said Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality requires the reservoir to be covered, he said.
The $3 million includes about $400,000 in preparatory work that involves cranes being brought in as part of an investigation of the breached reservoir, Johnson said.
The $2.44 million agreement with IMCO covers repairing a gap in the reservoir wall, adding a liner and installing a floating lid, which should allow the reservoir to serve the same function for about 20 years that it did prior to the breach, Johnson said.
The monitoring system of the reservoir will be upgraded through a combination of the reservoir’s restoration and upgrades at the city’s new drinking water plant that is being brought online right now, he said.
A failure of the reservoir’s warning systems to alert city staff has been cited by the city as one of the things that went wrong the day the reservoir failed.
The remainder of the $3 million is intended to pay for unexpected expenses that surface during the work, Johnson said.
“The good news is that it is a more permanent solution,” he said. “It gives us time to look holistically, not just what High Reservoir functions as, but looking at where growth is going, the demand of the system. ... This is not a Band-Aid.”
IMCO was chosen for the repairs because it is the company that did the replacement of the city’s drinking water plant, Johnson said.
The reservoir repairs are being covered by water utility reserves that have $4 million, as well as $225,000 the city received from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, he said.
Numerous efforts are ongoing to obtain more money from IDEQ, as well as money from insurance and state and federal sources, city officials said.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.