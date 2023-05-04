230319 wir Gallery_19.JPG

Public Works Director Dustin Johnson walks down the stairs leading into the water reservoir that burst, Monday in Lewiston. The hole is seen in the upper left side of the reservoir.

 August Frank

The Lewiston City Council unanimously approved two measures Wednesday that will allow the municipality to start repairs on a reservoir that burst in January, releasing millions of gallons of water.

Based on the information the city has now, the work on High Reservoir is scheduled to be complete in July and will permit the city to lift a ban on automated irrigation for most of its water users that took effect Tuesday.