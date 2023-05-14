The Lewiston City Council spent two-and-a-half hours listening to complaints and comments from the public about a wide range of issues including the watering restrictions, property taxes, roads and other building projects.

The town hall took place Saturday at the Lewiston City Library about 20 people were in attendance. All city councilors were present except for John Spickelmire. The meeting was an open format so city councilors and the public could talk directly.