Lewiston expects more info on reservoir rupture

Crews begin demolition of a roof at High Reservoir in Lewiston. The work is one part of a project to repair the reservoir that's expected to be done in July.

More information will be disclosed about the cause of a breach of Lewiston’s High Reservoir once the city receives a report from a third-party investigation being directed by the municipality’s insurance provider.

That was the latest update Tuesday from Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson in response to questions from the Tribune about why one of the city’s largest reservoirs ruptured.

