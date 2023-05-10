Lewiston expects more info on reservoir rupture

More information will be disclosed about the cause of a breach of Lewiston’s High Reservoir once the city receives a report from a third-party investigation being directed by the municipality’s insurance provider.
That was the latest update Tuesday from Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson in response to questions from the Tribune about why one of the city’s largest reservoirs ruptured.
“Everybody is eager to find a resolution to this,” he said.
The purpose of the investigation, expected to be complete in coming weeks, includes pinpointing the source of the flood and identifying who and what was responsible, Johnson said.
The city has provided few specifics about what went wrong on Jan. 18 when the reservoir ruptured, even though many citizens have told city officials they want to know more.
A monitoring system malfunctioned that day, preventing city employees from being alerted of a problem at the reservoir, which can hold about 4.5 million gallons of water, according to a city news release issued in March.
City water staff saw water overflowing through numerous vents at the top of the reservoir at 3:41 a.m. Jan 18, Johnson told the Tribune previously.
At the time, the reservoir was being filled with water from a mix of wells on Nez Perce Grade, near Bryden Canyon Golf Course and in the Elks Addition, he said.
Where the water came from was determined daily by an operator based on what was best for the system, Johnson said.
Typically the reservoir would have been fed through a 2-foot main from the city’s drinking water treatment plant, but that facility was offline the day of the disaster because it was being rebuilt in a project now in its final stages.
Lewiston water customers have faced a number of challenges in the aftermath of the flood. The millions of gallons damaged homes, businesses and streets.
A boil water order was in place for 3,800 of the city’s 6,000 water customers for about a week while the reservoir was disconnected from the rest of the city’s water system.
A ban on automated irrigation for most city water users began last week and is expected to be in place until the reservoir is back online.
The work is estimated to cost as much as $3 million and be done in July, based on the information the city has now. Crews will repair a gap in the reservoir wall, add a liner to the reservoir, remove a roof and install a floating lid. Those upgrades are anticipated to allow the reservoir to serve the same purpose as it did for about 20 years until it broke.
Moving forward, the warning system will be more robust because of improvements at the reservoir and the city’s drinking water plant.
Asked how the city could be confident it has identified the right solution if the cause of the reservoir failure isn’t known, Johnson said the system is being designed to be sure a breach doesn’t happen again.
