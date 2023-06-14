Firefighters rescue entangled osprey

Offi cials work to rescue a trapped osprey Tuesday.

 Courtesy photo

Members of the Lewiston Fire Department teamed up with Idaho Fish and Game personnel to rescue an osprey dangling from its nest.

The fish-eating bird that became entangled in baling twine Monday afternoon was hanging by the feet from its high-profile nest near Bryden Canyon Bridge. The flailing bird quickly attracted the attention of passersby.