Members of the Lewiston Fire Department teamed up with Idaho Fish and Game personnel to rescue an osprey dangling from its nest.
The fish-eating bird that became entangled in baling twine Monday afternoon was hanging by the feet from its high-profile nest near Bryden Canyon Bridge. The flailing bird quickly attracted the attention of passersby.
“We had over 60 calls, really fast,” said J.J. Teare, Fish and Game’s regional supervisor at Lewiston.
Discarded twine is a favored nest building material for osprey. But as the twine weathers and frays, it’s easy for the hook-sharp talons of the birds to become tangled in the synthetic material.
“It’s not the first time it has happened there or elsewhere,” Teare said.
A previous entanglement resulted in the death of an osprey at the Bryden Canyon nest site. But this story had a happier ending.
When Fish and Game officials arrived, the bird was alive. They called Avista energy company, which constructed the platform to keep osprey from building nests on Southway Bridge. While coordinating with the utility provider, the Lewiston Fire Department showed up. Firefighters used the hydraulic basket on their fire engine to reach and untangle the osprey.
“I would give credit to the fire department. It was awesome they showed up,” said Teare. “We couldn’t do anything. We don’t have a ladder truck.”
The department had planned to take the bird to the raptor facility at the Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine for evaluation and treatment. But an on-site assessment showed it to be in relatively good condition.
“It seemed to be pretty mobile, just really worn out,” said Teare.
Since there was a chick in the nest, they opted to place the adult bird in the shade under the bridge and monitor it. The bird left on its own after a short rest. Teare said not taking the osprey to WSU upped the odds that its chick would survive. Juvenile osprey need both food and thermal cover, in this case shade, to survive. That generally requires the attention of two adult parents. Teare said there was another adult flying near the nest during the rescue.
“One goes and fishes, the other shades (the fledgling),” said Teare. “The best chance for the whole crew was to leave it there.”
Teare and the department are urging ranchers and others who work with baled hay and straw to keep tabs and pick up their used twine. The material is sometimes common along rural roads and in pastures where cows are kept. Despite its danger, it is irresistible to osprey. According to the Montana Osprey Project at the University of Montana, as many as 10% of osprey chicks die in their nests after becoming tangled in twine. Adult birds sometimes perish as well, or suffer serious injuries.
