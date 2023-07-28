Lewiston’s restrictions on automated irrigation are still on track to be lifted on Monday, but will remain in place through the weekend.
The crews bringing Lewiston’s water treatment plant online following a $30 million upgrade have made significant progress, but the facility isn’t yet running at full capacity, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
That work will continue through the weekend with additional tests and more adjustments to the system, he said.
The water treatment plant draws water from the Clearwater River in eastern Lewiston and feeds the town’s High Reservoir, which was disconnected from the city’s water infrastructure after it failed in January.
The city banned automated irrigation for most of its water users in early May because the community was without one of its largest reservoirs in the late spring and summer when water demand peaks.
City home and business owners generally abided by the rules, leaving numerous lawns brown this summer.
Repairs to High Reservoir, which included repairing a portion of the basin wall that failed, lining the basin and installing a floating lid, are done. The pipe connecting the reservoir to the plant is functioning.
However, the city isn’t going to lift the irrigation restrictions until it’s confident the water plant is functioning as designed, providing a consistent source of water to feed High Reservoir, Johnson said.
The repairs of the reservoir give it a capacity of 3 million to 4 million gallons, less than the 4.5 million gallons it could hold before the breach.
The improvements at the water plant make it easier to turn its processing system on and off as well as operate at a multitude of volumes. Those capabilities mean the city won’t need as much water storage when the new plant is operating at full capacity.