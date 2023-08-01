Lewiston lifts water restrictions

A sprinkler waters a dried lawn in the Normal Hill neighborhood Monday in Lewiston. Limitations on automated irrigation were lifted on Monday morning after being in place since early May.

 August Frank/Tribune

Limitations on automated irrigation ended Monday morning in the city of Lewiston, allowing all of the municipality’s water customers to water their parched lawns any time or way they want for the first time since early May.

“Now that the city’s High Reservoir is restored, irrigation restrictions have been lifted for all city of Lewiston water customers,” according to a new release from the city.