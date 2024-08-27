Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Steers: 300-400 pounds, 312 to 325; 400-500 pounds, 310 to 355; 500-600 pounds, 270 to 330; 600-700 pounds, 276 to 296; 700-800 pounds, 257 to 273; 800-900 pounds, 249 to 260; 900-1,000 pounds, 214 to 229; 1,000 pounds and up, 148 to 165.

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 252 to 285; 400-500 pounds, 288 to 325; 500-600 pounds, 282 to 317; 600-700 pounds, 266 to 290; 700-800 pounds, 248 to 263; 800-900 pounds, 201 to 240; 900-1,000, 140 to 167; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.

Stock Cows 1,900 to 2,200; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves N/A; Bulls 140 to 300; Feeders 70 to 90; Breaking 100 to 110; Boning 111 to 120; Canners 121 to 140.

Comments: Small Animal/Regular Sale, Jan. 29.