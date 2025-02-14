Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 235 to 355; 400-500 pounds, 300 to 390; 500-600 pounds, 300 to 342; 600-700 pounds, 290 to 320; 700-800 pounds, 202 to 277; 800-900 pounds, 200 to 226; 900-1,000 pounds, 170 to 210; 1,000 pounds and up, 150 to 181.

Class: Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 500 to 700/head; Bulls 145 to 185.

Cows: Breaking 111 to 169; Boning 76 to 132; Stock 1,850 to 2,500/head.

Comments: Small animal/regular sale, Feb. 26.