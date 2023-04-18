Lewiston mall climbs onto auction block

At least five out-of-state investors have expressed interest in bidding on the Lewiston Center Mall, a shopping center that went on the auction block Monday.
The entrepreneurs visited the shopping center at 1810 19th Ave. that is being sold in an auction that runs through 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, said Billy Jeffrey Scharnhorst, the owner of three General Nutrition Centers (GNCs), including one at the Lewiston Center Mall.
Four of the potential investors talked with him. They said they had experience rejuvenating shopping centers in small communities and contacts with retailers that like to locate in malls, Scharnhorst said.
One was from Post Falls, another was from Spokane. A third, from New Jersey, had flown to Lewiston after checking out a development in Kansas, Scharnhorst said.
Scharnhorst has registered to bid in the auction, but said he would prefer the mall go to an experienced local or out-of-state professional who can attract more tenants, including eateries, and give it a facelift.
“It can happen and the community wants it to happen,” he said. “That’s what’s exciting.”
The starting bid for the 203,538-square-foot mall on 17.53 acres was previously advertised at $1.25 million and that price had climbed to $2 million by early evening Monday, according to the website of RI Marketplace, one of the firms that brought it to auction.
The mall was put on the market in 2020 and listed at $6.4 million.
Two of its biggest stores are Rite Aid and Big Lots, which have their own outside entrances on the east end.
Retailers such as GNC, Claire’s, Bath & Body Works, Pro Image Sports and Harry Ritchie’s are in the enclosed section, which has vacancies formerly filled by anchors Macy’s and J.C. Penney and shops like Maurices.
Macy’s and J.C. Penney are no longer in Lewiston. Maurices moved to a bigger store in Nez Perce Plaza.
The existing retailers, as well as WinCo Foods, which is not included in the auction, draw numerous shoppers to the well-maintained mall, Scharnhorst said.
Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents prefer to shop locally, especially in a place that’s centrally located, like the mall, and filled with businesses that have the products they want in stock at reasonable prices, he said.
His store has been a top performing GNC store every year it’s been open, partly because the mall’s management has provided him fair leases, Scharnhorst said.
Lewiston’s WinCo “saw over 1.1 million customers in 2022, driving consistent traffic to the property,” according to the website of RI Marketplace. Similarly, the Big Lots and Rite Aid at the Lewiston mall are top performing locations in Idaho, according to the website.
The businesses serve a “dense market” where the average household income within 5 miles is $77,070, according to the website.
“We just need to build on that,” Scharnhorst said.
The success of the Palouse Mall, where his Moscow GNC is, shows what’s possible, he said.
That shopping center is strong because of its national chains like Staples and Target, restaurants and businesses that provide services like cell phones, haircuts and eye care, Scharnhorst said.
Shoppers sometimes stop by Palouse Mall to complete an errand such as getting a picture framed and then discover Scharnhorst’s store and others while they are there.
“The more diverse the tenants, the more people come to the mall,” he said.