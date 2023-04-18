Lewiston mall climbs onto auction block

A man walks in the Lewiston Center Mall on Monday.

 August Frank/Tribune

At least five out-of-state investors have expressed interest in bidding on the Lewiston Center Mall, a shopping center that went on the auction block Monday.

The entrepreneurs visited the shopping center at 1810 19th Ave. that is being sold in an auction that runs through 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, said Billy Jeffrey Scharnhorst, the owner of three General Nutrition Centers (GNCs), including one at the Lewiston Center Mall.

