This image, which is part of RI Marketplace's listing for the Lewiston Center Mall, shows which areas are part of the mall property. The mall will go up for auction in mid-April, with the opening bid set at $1.25 million.
A man walks in the Lewiston Center Mall on Monday.
Lewiston Center Mall will go up for auction next month and could sell for as low as $1.25 million.
That is the starting bid for the shopping area that has fallen on hard times and lost its largest retailers in the past few years. The mall is anchored by Rite Aid and Big Lots, which have their own outside entrances on its east end, and longtime shops like GNC, Bath and Body Works, Pro Image and Harry Ritchie’s remain in its interior. But gone are its former anchors Macy’s and J.C. Penney.
The loss of those businesses and others is reflected in the asking price, which has taken a tumble. The 203,538-square-foot mall was put up for sale in 2020. At that time, it had an occupancy rate of 95% and a net operating income of $816,961. It was listed for $6.4 million.
Now, according to the Rimarketplace.com, the real estate auction site handling the April 17-19 sale, the mall has an occupancy rate of just 46.5% and its net operating income has fallen to $209,291. It is possible that the mall could garner more than the $1.25 million opening bid price. But that number is about 20% of the listing price just three years ago.
RI Marketplace touts the continued pull of Rite Aid and Big Lots as well as neighboring supermarket, WinCo. The grocery store, which had more than a million customer visits last year, is not included in the 28-acre parcel that will be up for auction. But the U.S. Bank building that sits in the mall’s parking lot is part of the property.
The mall was built in 1965 and was remodeled in 2018. It is not the only retail property to lose tenets in recent years. Other national and regional chains to leave the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in recent years include Kmart, Bi-Mart, Safeway, Tri-State Outfitters and Shopko.