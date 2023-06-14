A 31-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and malicious injury to property following an alleged burglary attempt.
Lewiston police officers responded at 6:53 a.m. Monday on the 1000 block of F Street for a report of a burglary. A man, later identified as Courtney Fitting, was allegedly trying to break into the state building and throwing rocks at cars. The call also reported Fitting had a knife and was allegedly attempting to break into a red Subaru, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When the officer arrived he was pointed in the direction of the Subaru by a witness and found Fitting, who started walking toward the officer. The officer pulled his gun and gave Fitting commands to get down on the ground and place the knife on the ground. After multiple commands, Fitting complied and another officer arrived and placed him in handcuffs, according to the affidavit.
Officers talked to witnesses, one of whom saw Fitting attempt to break into the Subaru and, when he told Fitting to leave, Fitting allegedly pointed the knife at him. Fitting then stabbed the hood and trunk of the Subaru and later the officer found dents and scratch marks on the car. Another witness reported that Fitting allegedly tried to break into the Ray J. White property managementy building and threw a rock at the Subaru, according to the affidavit.
The officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who had purchased the car less than a month ago and estimated the damage was around $2,000, according to the affidavit.
Fitting was charged with felony aggravated assault for the threat of violence and felony malicious injury to property for the damage to the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The maximum penalty for aggravated assault is 1-5 years prison as well as $5,000 fine. The maximum penalty for malicious injury to property is five years in prison as well as $1,000 fine.
Fitting appeared by Zoom on the charges before Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam on Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. His next court date is June 21 and the law office of Magyar, Rauch and Associates was appointed as public defender.
