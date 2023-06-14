A 31-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and malicious injury to property following an alleged burglary attempt.

Lewiston police officers responded at 6:53 a.m. Monday on the 1000 block of F Street for a report of a burglary. A man, later identified as Courtney Fitting, was allegedly trying to break into the state building and throwing rocks at cars. The call also reported Fitting had a knife and was allegedly attempting to break into a red Subaru, according to the probable cause affidavit.