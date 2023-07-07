ASOTIN — A 20-year-old Lewiston man was taken into custody on the Fourth of July after allegedly swinging a machete at a 20-year-old woman near the fireworks display in the Clarkston Heights.
Issac J. McFarland is being held in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $25,000 bond and set to be arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court.
According to the probable cause affidavit, McFarland was seen wielding a machete in an aggressive and threatening manner. He is charged with first-degree attempted assault.
A woman said she and her boyfriend and a child were lighting fireworks by the Lincoln Middle School track when McFarland was spotted. She told police she was scared, and as she put her car in drive McFarland allegedly began swinging the object at her vehicle.
Witnesses described him as shirtless and barefoot and driving a blue Ford Focus. Court documents indicate McFarland was arrested by Asotin County deputies near Fifth Avenue and Reservoir Road.
Lincoln Middle School is a popular place to watch fireworks, and a lot of vehicles and pedestrians were in the area, deputies said in court documents. Several reported seeing a shirtless man matching McFarland’s description “walking aggressively with a machete.”
McFarland denied having a machete when he was contacted by police. His car was towed to the impound lot following his arrest.
Deputy Prosecutor Jaime K. Young is handling the case on behalf of the state, and public defender John Perry has been appointed to represent McFarland.
