ASOTIN — A 20-year-old Lewiston man was taken into custody on the Fourth of July after allegedly swinging a machete at a 20-year-old woman near the fireworks display in the Clarkston Heights.

Issac J. McFarland is being held in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $25,000 bond and set to be arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court.