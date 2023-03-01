Michael Lansdowne

A 41-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on charges of trafficking meth and heroin, and injury to a child after allegedly having drugs in his vehicle with his 3-year-old daughter.

Michael Lansdowne was charged with the three felonies following a traffic stop by Lewiston police Monday evening in the 2200 block of Third Avenue North in Lewiston. His daughter was in the vehicle with him during the traffic stop, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.