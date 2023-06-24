A 49-year-old man was arrested on felony eluding charges after allegedly driving 60 to 70 mph through North Lewiston.

A Lewiston police officer was assisting a narcotics investigation Wednesday and was told to stop any vehicles leaving known drug areas. At 9:45 p.m. a 2017 Volkswagen Passat left a known drug residence in Clarkston and investigators identified the driver as Jason L. Gallagher, according to the probable cause affidavit.