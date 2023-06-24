A 49-year-old man was arrested on felony eluding charges after allegedly driving 60 to 70 mph through North Lewiston.
A Lewiston police officer was assisting a narcotics investigation Wednesday and was told to stop any vehicles leaving known drug areas. At 9:45 p.m. a 2017 Volkswagen Passat left a known drug residence in Clarkston and investigators identified the driver as Jason L. Gallagher, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Gallagher was driving into Lewiston on State Route 128 and law enforcement reportedly saw Gallagher cross the yellow divider on the highway several times. The Lewiston police officer then followed Gallagher to 18th Street North in Lewiston and attempted to stop the vehicle. Gallagher was followed to Sixth Avenue North where he allegedly failed to yield to the officer, who had engaged the emergency lights on the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Then Gallagher allegedly accelerated to an excess of 60 mph in a 25-mph area. The officer continued to follow Gallagher as he allegedly ran a stop sign at Sixth Avenue North and SR 128 and then merged onto Memorial Bridge. The officer then estimated his speed at 70 mph, according to the affidavit.
Lewiston police then discontinued the attempt to stop Gallagher. Officers went to Gallagher’s last known residence at Rising Sun Sober Living at 322 Adams Lane, which is operated by the Idaho Department of Correction, as Gallagher is on felony probation. Gallagher’s Volkswagen was found parked behind the residence and his wallet and driver’s license were seen in the center console. Two witnesses reportedly told police they saw Gallagher in the backyard before police arrived. Gallagher was found hiding in the bushes on the side of the residence and taken into custody, according to the affidavit.
As the investigation continued, “a large amount of narcotics” was found near the residence. Gallagher allegedly then admitted to possession of the narcotics as well as eluding police, which he initially said was because he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Additional charges may be coming in regard to the narcotics, according to the affidavit.
The maximum penalty on the eluding charge is five years prison and a mandatory driver’s license suspension of 1-3 years as well as a $50,000 fine.
Gallagher appeared Friday via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. His next court appearance will be July 3 and the law firm of Magyar, Rauch and Associates was appointed as public defender.
