ASOTIN — A 34-year-old Lewiston man previously convicted of vehicular manslaughter is now in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a felony DUI charge.

Kyle N. Rios was arrested Monday night after allegedly jumping from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was pulled over by police in Lewiston. The woman who owns the Honda Odyssey van was arrested for driving under the influence in Nez Perce County.