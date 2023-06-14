A 32-year-old Lewiston man was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver after an investigation allegedly led to the discovery of 90 fentanyl pills.
Lewiston police and Quad Cities Drug Task Force detectives had been conducting surveillance on Joshua Williams based on an investigation that concluded he allegedly was selling and distributing narcotics, specifically fentanyl. Lewiston police identified Williams as the passenger of a green 2008 Ford Escape that stopped at three known drug houses. Williams stopped there for 10 to 30 minutes, which is characteristic of someone who is dropping off or picking up narcotics, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The Lewiston police officer confirmed that Williams had a felony warrant for his arrest and then followed the vehicle to the 76 gas station on 16th Avenue. When officers confronted Williams in the vehicle he was seen reaching into his lap where he allegedly had a piece of burnt tin foil and a pipe. Williams was placed under arrest and during a search officers allegedly found 90 fentanyl pills in his pocket, according to the affidavit.
The amount of pills is close to a “roll” of 100 fentanyl pills. Oftentimes certain drug dealers will get a “roll” or “rolls” of pills from drug houses, distribute the pills and keep some for themselves. Therefore, the investigators concluded that the amount of pills wasn’t for personal use. Usually only one to five pills are for personal use, so Williams was charged with intent to deliver, according to the probable cause.
When he was questioned by police Williams denied involvement in the sale of fentanyl pills. But he stated that he was giving pills to “make ends meet” while still “getting my fix,” according to the affidavit.
The maximum penalty for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver is life in prison as well as a $25,000 fine. Williams was also convicted in 2022 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl pills, according to the court documents.
Attorney Rick Cuddihy was appointed as public defender and Williams’ next court date is June 21. He was listed in custody as of Tuesday morning.
