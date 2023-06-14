A 32-year-old Lewiston man was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver after an investigation allegedly led to the discovery of 90 fentanyl pills.

Lewiston police and Quad Cities Drug Task Force detectives had been conducting surveillance on Joshua Williams based on an investigation that concluded he allegedly was selling and distributing narcotics, specifically fentanyl. Lewiston police identified Williams as the passenger of a green 2008 Ford Escape that stopped at three known drug houses. Williams stopped there for 10 to 30 minutes, which is characteristic of someone who is dropping off or picking up narcotics, according to the probable cause affidavit.