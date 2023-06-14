A 69-year-old Lewiston man was charged with witness intimidation following his arrest for excessive DUI.
A Lewiston police officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue regarding alleged intoxication and public urination. The officer spoke with the complainant, who made the call to dispatch regarding Gerald Loewen, who was starting his truck. The complainant told the officer on scene Loewen was allegedly drunk and she had seen him drinking, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The officer arrested Loewen for excessive DUI and he looked in the direction of the woman who reported him to the police and called her by name and said “you’re dead,” according to the affidavit.
The woman was standing nearby with her son and both heard the statement. She asked the officer to charge Loewen with witness intimidation because she lives close to Loewen and doesn’t feel safe. Because she was the person who called and was a witness, it would be “reasonable to assume” she would testify in a criminal trial, which led to the witness intimidation charge, according to the affidavit.
In addition to felony witness intimidation and misdemeanor DUI, Loewen was also charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and public nuisance, all misdemeanors.
The maximum penalty for intimidating a witness is five years as well as a $50,000 fine.
Loewen’s bond was set at $5,000 and his next court date is June 21. The law firm of Magyar, Rauch and Associates was appointed as public defender.
