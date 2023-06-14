A 69-year-old Lewiston man was charged with witness intimidation following his arrest for excessive DUI.

A Lewiston police officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue regarding alleged intoxication and public urination. The officer spoke with the complainant, who made the call to dispatch regarding Gerald Loewen, who was starting his truck. The complainant told the officer on scene Loewen was allegedly drunk and she had seen him drinking, according to the probable cause affidavit.