A Lewiston man pleaded not guilty after being accused of driving while drunk and allegedly causing a crash that killed a Lewiston woman.
Sage Jones, 19, was arraigned in the Whitman County Superior Court on June 30. He was charged with vehicular homicide while allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
A Washington State Patrol trooper believes Jones was responsible for a drunken crash, killing 19-year-old passenger Chloe Sutton of Lewiston, according to court records.
The case began when police were advised of a one-car injury collision on Washington State Route 128 along the Snake River on the evening of June 21.
While walking to the scene, a trooper noticed debris on the highway, as well as tire friction marks that crossed the entirety of both lanes and off the roadway. Another trooper observed empty alcohol bottles, a box of beer, a torch, a bag that contained prescription pills and fentanyl test strips, according to records.
Two people were found at the scene. Jones was reportedly injured and Stutton was deceased.
Troopers offered Jones a voluntary standardized field sobriety test, and he allegedly displayed six of six cues, according to records. Officers also asked Jones to take a voluntary preliminary breath test, which showed a .096 blood alcohol content, compared to the .08 legal limit in Washington.
Emergency Medical Services took Jones to the St. Joseph Medical Center in Lewiston to be treated for injuries. Hospital staff informed officers Jones admitted to alcohol usage, according to records.
Upon checking with Jones at the hospital, a trooper noticed Jones’ eyes were bloodshot and watery, and his speech was slurred. The trooper asked Jones if he had too much alcohol to drink, and he nodded, according to records.
Jones told police that he didn’t remember what had happened. He said he was driving from his house in Lewiston, but didn’t remember where he was headed.
According to records, Sutton had been wearing a seatbelt but Jones was not buckled up at the time of the accident.
Jones was arrested when he was released from the hospital June 23, and was booked in the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
He still remains in jail, and is being held with a $10,000 bond or $1,000 cash. Jones is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 4.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.