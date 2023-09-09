The Lewiston and Moscow city councils will feature competitive races come the November general election, with more candidates running that seats available.
The deadline to sign up for Idaho’s next election was 5 p.m. Friday. All races in this election will be at the local level.
Three seats are available on the Lewiston City Council, and incumbents Jim Kleeburg and John Spickelmire have thrown their hats in the ring. Others seeking seats on the council are Maureen Anderson, David Funke, Jessica Klein, Brennon Leafty, Rick Eldridge and Darlene Lambert.
In Moscow, there are six candidates for three positions. Incumbents Sandra Kelly and Drew Davis are seeking reelection while newcomers Bryce Blankenship, Joe Campbell, Evan Holmes and Nathan Tupper are also in the hunt.
The next election in Idaho will be Nov. 7.
Below is a list of the candidates who registered to run before Friday’s deadline:
CLEARWATER COUNTY
OROFINO
Four people are vying for the three four-year terms on the Orofino city council. They include newcomer Loretta Stout and incumbents Josh Tilley, Jennifer Dunaway and Douglas K. Donner
WEIPPE
Roger “Buck” Jared and Sheila Barteau have filed petitions for two four-year city council positions.
PIERCE
Guy Bonner and Theresa Root have filed for two two-year city council seats; Clay Hosley and John Stinson have filed for the two four-year city council positions. Greg Gerot has filed for reelection to the mayor position.
ELK RIVER
Marsha Martin has filed for the two-year city council seat; Tena Williams and Debbie L. Manwaring have filed for the two four-year council positions.
IDAHO COUNTY
GRANGEVILLE
Three four-year city council terms — Wyatt D. Perry, Pete Lane, Amy Farris, Jared Andrews
COTTONWOOD
Mayor — Keith Holcomb
City Council — Two two-year terms — Debbie Arnzen, Brett Miller. Two four-year terms — Linda Nida, Kristine Poxleitner
FERDINAND
Mayor — Ralph B. Wassmuth
City Council — Two four-year terms — Kenneth Becker, Lori Webb-Remacle.
KOOSKIA
Mayor — Tina Ulmer
City Council — Two four-year terms — Greg Gibler, Roy Jackson.
RIGGINS
City Council — Two four-year terms — Jacob Mann, Bill Sampson, Brady J. Clay.
STITES
City Council — Two four-year terms — Keith Schmidt.
WHITE BIRD
City Council — Two four-year terms — Jeremy Stewart. One two-year term — Neal “Randy” Holt.
LATAH COUNTY
MOSCOW
City Council — Three four-year seats — Sandra Kelly, Drew Davis, Bryce Blankenship, Joe Campbell, Evan Holmes, Nathan Tupper.
BOVILL
Mayor (4-year term) — William Stokes.
City Council (4-year term) — Michael McCann.
DEARY
Mayor (4-year term) — Jason S. Johnson.
City council (4-year term) — Christine Sanderson, Courtney Warner.
GENESEE
Mayor (4-year term) — John P. Hermann.
City Council (4-year term) — Jesse M. Aherin, Cody Bailey, Nyla Marie Roach.
JULIAETTA
Mayor (4-year term) — Richard Groseclose, Jeff Lohman, Eric McDowell.
City Council (4-year term) — Judi Fuller, Wendi L. Dodge.
POTLATCH
Mayor (4-year term) — David Brown.
City Council (4-year term) — Jennifer Anderson, Darrell L. Bostic.
TROY
Mayor (4-year term) — Steve Corr.
City Council (4-year term) — Cynthia (Cindy) Gray, Bill Abbott.
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 1, one trustee position (4-year term) — Cody Barr, Jim Frenzel.
Zone 3, one trustee position (4-year term) — Gay Lynn Clyde, Dulce Kersting-Lark.
Zone 4, one trustee position (4-year term) — Dawna Fazio, Jim Gray.
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 1, one trustee position (4-year term) — Jim Hermann.
Zone 3, one trustee position (4-year term) — Kelle A. Porter.
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 1, one trustee (4-year term) — Ron Ireland, Steven D. McDowell.
Zone 4, one trustee (4-year term) — Justin E. Cowley, Ryan A. Lawrence.
POTLATCH SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 2, one trustee (4-year term) — Jessica Scholfield, Ryan Beckener.
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 2, one trustee (4-year term) — Kyle Osborn.
Zone 4, one trustee (4-year term) — Pamela Hilliard.
Zone 5, one trustee (4-year term) — Wendy Fredrikson.
WHITEPINE SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 2, one trustee (4-year term) — Mandy Kirk.
Zone 3, one trustee (4-year term) — Brittany Griffin.
Zone 5, one trustee (4-year term) — Beverly Clark.
LEWIS COUNTY
CRAIGMONT
Mayor — Jared Arnzen, Randy Berg, Donald Johnston.
City Council — Two four-year terms — David Osburn, Shandrie Stigum.
NEZPERCE
Mayor — Tyler Nelson.
City Council — James Zenner.
WINCHESTER
Mayor — Miriam Youngren.
City Council — Two four-year terms — Deydra Caulkins, Lawrence Tannahill.
KAMIAH
Two four-year terms — Genese Simler, David Redden, Scott Courtney.
REUBENS
Two four-year terms — Dana Crow, Debra Lowe.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY
LEWISTON
Three council positions (4-year terms) — Maureen Anderson, David Funke, Jessica Klein, Brennon Leafty, Rick Eldridge, Jim Kleeburg, Darlene Lambert, John Spickelmire.
CULDESAC
Mayor — William Vorrasi.
Two council positions (4-year terms) — Deanna J. Knapp, Mitchell Wilson.
One council position (2-year term) — No filings.
LAPWAI
Mayor — William “Bill” Skiles, Antonio Smith.
Two council positions (4-year term) — Carmalita Bohnee, Taricia Moliga.
PECK
Mayor — Cheryl L. Carson, Nancy Greene
Two council positions (4-year term) — Scott Greene, John LeNeve, Deanna Walker
LEWISTON SCHOOL BOARD
One trustee position (6-year term) — Charlette “Char” Kremer
CULDESAC SCHOOL BOARD
Two trustee positions (4-year term) — Zones 4 and 5, no filings
HIGHLAND SCHOOL BOARD
One trustee position (4-year term) – Zone 3, Michelle Mendenhall
LAPWAI SCHOOL BOARD
Two trustee positions (4-year terms) – Zone 4, Betsy Spaulding; Zone 5, no filings.