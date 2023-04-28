‘Big Jack’ gets his due

Dave "Big Jack" Armstrong

Lewiston native Dave “Big Jack” Armstrong, who made a name for himself in the Boise area as a radio disc jockey, will be honored today for his 48-year career by the Idaho State Broadcasters Association.

Armstrong, 69, will be the guest of honor at a gathering from 10:30 a.m. PDT to 12:30 p.m. PDT today at Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 415 East Parkcenter Blvd., Boise.