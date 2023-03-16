Enrollment for kindergarten in the Lewiston School District is now open.
Enrollment can be done at www.lewistonschools.net by clicking on the kindergarten enrollment link.
Enrollment for kindergarten in the Lewiston School District is now open.
Enrollment can be done at www.lewistonschools.net by clicking on the kindergarten enrollment link.
To enroll a student, the child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
The following documents are also required:
— The child’s original birth certificate from the child’s birth state or the ability to obtain one within 30 days. Copies of the birth certificate won’t be accepted.
— Proof of residency that includes documents that show the name of the parents or guardians and a physical home address such as a utility bill, rental/lease/home agreement, cable bill, city of Lewiston property tax assessment notice, homeowners/renters insurance.
— An up-to-date copy of the child’s immunization record that include 5 DTaP, 4 polio, 3 hepatitis B, 2MMR, 2 varicella (chickenpox) and 2 hepatitis A.
Families who are enrolling a kindergarten student and have an older sibling attending elementary school in Lewiston are encouraged to enroll for kindergarten in March. If not, the kindergartner could not be enrolled in the same elementary school as their siblings.
The district also tries to place students at the school in their home attendance area. However, if the grade is full the student will be placed at a different school with lower enrollment numbers and placed on a waitlist for their school. Families will receive a letter notifying them of the school placement of their kindergartner.
Those with questions can call Delilah Glenn in student services at (208) 748-3032.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.