A proposed development of 28 duplexes on 9 acres in Lewiston is poised to move forward after the Lewiston City Council backed a decision for a zone change needed for it to progress.

Council President Hannah Liedkie along with councilors Kassee Forsmann, Kathy Schroeder and John Spickelmire voted in favor of shifting the zone on the lot at 18th Street and Airway Avenue from R-1 suburban residential to R-3 medium residential at a meeting this week.

