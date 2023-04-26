A proposed development of 28 duplexes on 9 acres in Lewiston is poised to move forward after the Lewiston City Council backed a decision for a zone change needed for it to progress.
Council President Hannah Liedkie along with councilors Kassee Forsmann, Kathy Schroeder and John Spickelmire voted in favor of shifting the zone on the lot at 18th Street and Airway Avenue from R-1 suburban residential to R-3 medium residential at a meeting this week.
The vote was on the first reading of an ordinance that will have two more readings before the council’s decision is final.
Councilor Jim Kleeburg was absent. Councilor Rick Tousley abstained because he had missed a previous meeting where the proposal was tabled partly because of concerns about limiting animal rights in the Lewiston Orchards.
General farming other than feedlots are allowed in suburban residential zones. Agricultural uses in medium density residential are limited to raising chickens, something allowed throughout the city, said the city’s Assistant Planner Katie Hollingshead.
A map Hollingshead presented that showed a large area where animal rights are permitted in the city of Lewiston was information Liedkie said she used in deciding how to vote.
Forsmann asked Dan Yonge, the developer and property owner, about the demand for the type of housing he is pursuing on the land where he is requesting the zone change.
Yonge founded his company, Quality Design Homes, in 2006. Its subdivisions include Northeast Crossing at 15th Street and Warner Avenue, near Lewiston’s high school.
Constructing duplexes with common walls, instead of single family homes, on smaller lots is a way to control costs when interest rates are rising along with materials and labor costs, Yonge said.
The goal is for the starting prices of the duplexes to be in the high $200,000s to the low $300,000s at a time where the center of the bell curve for Lewiston home sales is $360,000 to $370,000, he said.
“If you get much past that, it’s hard to find buyers,” he said. “...We’re doing more lots and a little smaller units to keep that price point down just to appeal to the masses.”
