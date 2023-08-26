Lewiston police captain charged with indecent exposure

COEUR D’ALENE — A Lewiston Police Department officer was arrested for indecent exposure alongside three others at a hotel in Coeur d’Alene earlier this month.

According to court documents, Richard Fuentes, 49, was among four adults arrested at the Quality Inn on Appleway Avenue after they allegedly swam in the hotel’s pool while naked Aug. 19, exposing themselves to multiple children.