Lewiston police captain charged with indecent exposure

Richard Fuentes

Lewiston Police Department Capt. Rick Fuentes has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with indecent exposure at a Coeur d’Alene hotel.

Fuentes was charged with the misdemeanor, and after reviewing the alleged incident, Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik recommended Fuentes be placed on administrative leave, which was approved by Mayor Dan Johnson, according to a news release from the city of Lewiston that was distributed at 5 p.m. Monday.

