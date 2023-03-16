Jason Kuzik

 August Frank/Tribune

Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik has sent a letter to the city of Caldwell alleging age discrimination and seeking damages for being denied the city’s police chief position last year.

A letter dated Feb. 2 and sent to Caldwell city attorney Mark Hilty argues that the city discriminated against Kuzik because of his age. It asked the city for a resolution by Feb. 15 before a discrimination charge is filed with the Idaho Human Rights Commission. The letter was sent by Kuzik’s attorney Chad Johnson of Strindberg Scholnick Birch Hallam Harstad Thorne in Boise and was obtained through a public records request by the Lewiston Tribune.