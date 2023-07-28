How close is the reservoir repair to being done? What tasks happened in the last week? What tasks are left to be done? What challenges, if any, surfaced in the final stage of repairs? What day will the irrigation restrictions be lifted?

The reservoir is 100% complete. Last week the reservoir was filled, disinfected and the Department of Environmental Quality has signed off on the project. At this time the new water treatment plant, as well as the rest of the water system, need to be brought back online in order to provide water to feed the reservoir and move it around the rest of the city. Once the water staff is comfortable with how the system is operating and everything is functioning normally, the irrigation restrictions can be lifted. There weren’t any major challenges faced once the liner and floating cover arrived on site. As with any major construction project that is fast-tracked, there are constant hurdles, but the biggest challenge this project faced was just getting materials manufactured and on site. At this time, the city believes the restrictions will be lifted no later than Monday.

