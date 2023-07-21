How much progress has been made repairing High Reservoir? What remains to be done? What possibility is there that it will be done early or that irrigation restrictions might be lifted before July 31?
As of today, the reservoir is 99% complete. All significant components of the project are completed. From here the reservoir will be disinfected, the filled reservoir will then be tested to verify there is no bacteria present, the controls must be completed and tested, then valves, pumps, and other infrastructure that feed the reservoir must be tested and adjusted before the reservoir can be completely brought back into service. Crews are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get everything completed. If there are no significant setbacks, the irrigation restrictions should be lifted by late next week. Once the irrigation restrictions are lifted, the city will request that users incrementally increase their irrigation use over the course of a week or two. If the sod is dry, it won’t absorb as much water as it would under normal conditions.
What was the daily average water usage last week and how does that compare with firm capacity?
The peak day demand was on July 15 with 3.97 million gallons. This is 111% of firm capacity. This number is somewhat deceptive because a large portion of those 3.97 million gallons was the city filling the reservoir.
How many people have been issued warnings so far forviolating the irrigation rules?
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.