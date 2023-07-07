How much progress has been made repairing High Reservoir?
It’s 80% complete. Work on the liner began on Monday, the crew worked through the Fourth of July, and the installation of the liner should be completed this week. Once the crew completes the installation of the liner, the workers will start the installation of the floating cover. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has been on site and has received all the final plans for its review and approval. At this time, everything remains on schedule for the reservoir to be back on line by the end of July.
What was the daily average water usage last week and how does that compare with firm capacity?
July 3 was Lewiston’s highest consumption day yet at 3.09 million gallons. This is approximately 86% of firm capacity. The city is trying to stay below 90% of firm capacity, but the forecasted higher temperatures for the foreseeable future has the potential to impact its water system without the help of the public in conserving water.
How many people have been issued warnings for violating the irrigation rules?
185 total warnings issued. Of those, 174 are first warnings. The city is not seeing as many violations of the irrigation restrictions; rather, there is just a lot more consumption all around because of the warmer temperatures.
How many people have been issued infractions?
0.
This update will be provided every Friday until water restrictions are removed. The information is provided by Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.