How much progress has been made repairing High Reservoir?

It’s 80% complete. Work on the liner began on Monday, the crew worked through the Fourth of July, and the installation of the liner should be completed this week. Once the crew completes the installation of the liner, the workers will start the installation of the floating cover. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has been on site and has received all the final plans for its review and approval. At this time, everything remains on schedule for the reservoir to be back on line by the end of July.

