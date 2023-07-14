How much progress has been made repairing High Reservoir? What’s the status of the floating lid? Is July 31 still the date the project is expected to be done?
City officials say the reservoir project is now considered 90% to 95% complete. The liner and floating lid have been installed. The contractor is in the process of handing over the site back to the Lewiston Water Department. Water Operations staff will begin the process of bringing the reservoir back on line over the next week. There still are several steps remaining in this process, including filling the reservoir, disinfecting all of the new components and testing everything to verify it is properly functioning. Once the reservoir is back online and the irrigation restrictions can be lifted, the city will notify the citizens as to how they can transition back to normal consumption of water.
What was the daily average water usage last week and how does that compare with firm capacity?
The water system peaked on July 9 at 89% of firm capacity, which is 3.2 million gallons. The goal is to stay below 90% of firm capacity, and so far we have not exceeded that goal. The higher temperatures have resulted in increased demand. At this time, we ask that the public hold strong in their efforts in reduced irrigation use.
How many people have been issued warnings so far for violating the irrigation rules?
185 total warnings issued. Of those, 174 are first warnings. The city is not seeing as many violations of the irrigation restrictions; rather, there is just a lot more consumption all around because of the warmer temperatures.
How many people have been issued infractions?
0.
This update will be provided every Friday until water restrictions are removed. The information is provided by Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
