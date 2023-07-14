How much progress has been made repairing High Reservoir? What’s the status of the floating lid? Is July 31 still the date the project is expected to be done?

City officials say the reservoir project is now considered 90% to 95% complete. The liner and floating lid have been installed. The contractor is in the process of handing over the site back to the Lewiston Water Department. Water Operations staff will begin the process of bringing the reservoir back on line over the next week. There still are several steps remaining in this process, including filling the reservoir, disinfecting all of the new components and testing everything to verify it is properly functioning. Once the reservoir is back online and the irrigation restrictions can be lifted, the city will notify the citizens as to how they can transition back to normal consumption of water.

