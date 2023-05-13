A simple majority of registered voters in the city of Lewiston will decide Tuesday if an Avista Corp. franchise fee will rise from 1% to 3%.
The Lewiston City Council put the measure on the ballot to raise more money for construction, reconstruction and maintenance of city streets, where the existing $400,000 the municipality gets from the 1% fee currently goes.
The city would see its revenue from the fee reach about $1.2 million if voters approve the measure. Presently Lewiston Avista customers, including residents, businesses and nonprofits, pay $1 for every $100 Avista charges them for natural gas and electricity.
That number would grow to $3 per $100 if the proposed boost passes, starting about a month after the election is certified.
The $1.2 million would be added to $6 million in city revenue from property and gas taxes to repair and upgrade roads, said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson.
The purpose of the additional money couldn’t be changed because of an initiative Lewiston voters approved in an election about a decade ago that prohibits transferring revenue from one fund to another, he said.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The locations include the Nez Perce County Fair Building, Nez Perce Masonic Lodge No. 10, Lewiston Police Training Center, Lewiston Community Center and Echo Hills, Trinity Lutheran and Nazarene churches.
Those living within Lewiston’s city limits where the franchise fees are collected are eligible to vote, said Nez Perce County Auditor Patty Weeks.
Those living outside Lewiston’s city limits don’t vote Tuesday even if they are Avista customers who reside in Nez Perce County, she said.
Avista collects the fee, but is neutral on the outcome of Tuesday’s vote, said Mike Tatko, a regional business manager with Avista for the Lewis Clark region.
Where most of the city’s elected officials stand on the issue is not clear.
Johnson was the only one who shared his position with the Tribune. He supports it.
“I believe it is an equitable source of revenue to help pay for the public service providers use of the city’s rights of ways rather than (exclusively) relying on property taxes,” he said in an email.
Council President Hannah Liedkie didn’t say how she would vote.
But in a post on her personal Facebook page, she said, “I believe this could create a more equitable spread of costs throughout the community instead of residential property owners taking the bulk of the load.”
The Tribune did not contact Councilor Jim Kleeburg because he is on hiatus from his municipal duties while he and his family handle a complicated medical issue.
Johnson and the city councilors have a variety of ideas on how the money would help the city.
Bryden Avenue and 21st Street are priorities, Councilor Rick Tousley said in an email.
Twenty-first Street is also high on the lists of Liedkie and Johnson, who also both believe Main Street is a priority.
The proposed rise in franchise fees would not cover the cost of either project, Liedkie said in an email.
“But (it would) give the city a revenue source that can break away from general funds that are solely dependent on property owners and could leverage other funding that could escalate the completion date of a total upgrade,” she said.
Councilors Kathy Schroeder and John Spickelmire didn’t identify what projects they see as priorities. Councilor Kassee Forsmann didn’t comment on the issue.
