Lewiston School Board members heard about one hour of comments from people upset and concerned about the alleged behavior of a Camelot Elementary School teacher.
About 50 people attended the meeting Monday night, with 16 people offering comment sharing experiences of their family members who had Sheila Frei as a teacher. Nobody spoke on Frei’s behalf.
Frei, a first-grade teacher, was placed on paid administrative leave March 31. All board members were present and listened to the comments, which were followed by claps and cheers in support from those attending.
Tayli Sodorff, of Lewiston, spoke about her daughter, Rees, who allegedly had bruises on her arms from her teacher, which was reported to the school March 20. Sodorff’s daughter said that Frei allegedly grabbed her for not doing her math fast enough.
Sordoff said her daughter didn’t want to go to school and she stayed home until Frei was placed on leave.
“My child had her life uprooted by someone who was supposed to keep her safe,” Sodorff said. “What would you do if this happened to your child?”
Since then Sodorff said her daughter has been enjoying school with her new teacher and even led the crowd in the pledge of allegiance at the board meeting.
Cali Ostenson, of Puyallup, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, is a relative of Sodorff and spoke in support of Rees. She also compiled hundreds of allegations from others who reported similar incidents.
“This isn’t one case,” Ostenson said. “We’re not going to stop. Help us help them.”
Holly Davis, of Lewiston, said that teachers came forward with allegations but it was “swept under the rug.” She said that people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley won’t stand for children being abused and if the school board doesn’t act the people will.
Some of the people who spoke became emotional talking about their experiences and others gave passionate pleas for action.
Many other families reported similar allegations of physical and emotional abuse that allegedly left bruises and emotional and mental distress as well as changes in the child’s behavior. Some of the allegations are from as far back as 2015 and the principal of the school, Karla Carper, was allegedly notified of Frei’s behavior. Other parents mentioned they pulled their students from the class or moved to a different school and the student began improving.
“Maybe each and every one of you guys didn’t know about it before but you do now,” Ostenson said to the school board members about the allegations.
Before the public comment period Lewiston School Board President Brad Cuddy said that school board members couldn’t comment about what was spoken during public comment because the board can only discuss items on the agenda. However, after the public comment period was over Cuddy said that the school board was listening and there is a process the district has to follow.
“We’re all parents, it’s not lost on us the importance of a child,” Cuddy said.
Many of the school board members appeared distressed and emotional during the public comment period.