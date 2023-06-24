Lewiston School District and the Lewiston Education Association reached an agreement on contracts for the 2023-24 school year that included a 6.5% pay increase.
The increase on the base salary continues through the salary schedule for instructional and certified staff, which includes positions such as teachers and counselors, according to Superintendent Lance Hansen. The salary schedule determines how much an employee is paid based on years of experience and the type of job.
Employees were given a one-time stipend at 0.25% in addition to the 6.5% salary increase. The school board took action to apply the salary increase to administration as well, Hansen said. The benefits package that includes health care, dental and vision was also renewed, according to Hansen.
The school board and the education association reached a tentative agreement May 30, which was then ratified June 1. Negotiations took place May 15, 23 and 30. The Lewiston Education Association was represented by William Thompson, Deanna Didier, Jordan Lockard, Kshia Vogeler and Lindsey Smith. The school board was represented by school board members Brad Cuddy and Staci Baldwin; Leann Hubbard, director of business services; Tim Sperber, Sacajawea Middle School principal; and Hansen, according to a news release from the Lewiston School District.
