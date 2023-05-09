Lewiston senior wins STAR scholarship

Lewiston High senior Rachel Sheppard poses with her Interscholastic Star Scholarship award Wednesday during an assembly on the first day of the 2022/23 school year at Lewiston High.

Rachel Sheppard is one in a 1,000.

The Lewiston High School senior is one of a 1,000 recipients of the national STAR Scholarship from the Philanthropists Educational Organization (PEO) this year. Sheppard received the $2,500 scholarship that was established in 2009 for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend a post-secondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada. The award is given to those with academic achievements, leadership and service to their school and community.

