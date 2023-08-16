Triston M. Arnzen pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder Tuesday, a plea that was accepted by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans.

Arnzen, 15, of Lewiston, appeared in person at the Nez Perce County Courthouse wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans with his public defender Lawrence Moran for a change of plea hearing. Arnzen’s case has been in mediation since December when the jury trial was initially scheduled.

