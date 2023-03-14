Chloe Marks was sentenced Monday to a minimum of four years imprisonment and a maximum indeterminate sentence of 11 years by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Marks, of Lewiston, had pleaded guilty in December to attempted first-degree murder. Marks, who was 14 at the time, was accused of taking part in a shooting in February 2022 in the Lewiston Orchards with Triston Arnzen, also 14 at the time, in which Arnzen’s stepfather, George Hamblin Jr., and stepsister, Macayla Hamblin, were both shot. Marks was only charged with the shooting of George Hamblin Jr.