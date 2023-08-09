Reservoir failure linked to software

A man walks through the yards covered in mud and debris Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

A third-party investigation to identify what caused one of Lewiston’s largest reservoirs to fail and unleash a 3 million gallon flood in the city’s Sunset Addition on Jan. 18 is not yet complete.

That update came Tuesday from the city’s risk manager, Gene Harrington, who said he doesn’t know when the investigation will be done.