Lewiston water project running behind schedule

Cars move slowly through construction at the intersection of Main Street and 18th Street Monday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

A project on Lewiston’s Main Street to replace a line that distributes drinking water is expected to finish about 1½ months behind schedule.

The city of Lewiston is in the process of replacing a 12-inch-diameter steel pipe that is more than 100 years old with a steel one that is 16 inches in diameter. The line runs between a cul-de-sac in Locomotive Park and Ninth Street.