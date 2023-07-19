Lewiston water project running behind schedule

A project on Lewiston’s Main Street to replace a line that distributes drinking water is expected to finish about 1½ months behind schedule.
The city of Lewiston is in the process of replacing a 12-inch-diameter steel pipe that is more than 100 years old with a steel one that is 16 inches in diameter. The line runs between a cul-de-sac in Locomotive Park and Ninth Street.
It will increase the hydraulic capacity of the system and maintain a pipe network capable of continually delivering safe drinking water, according to city officials.
Originally, the upgrade was expected to wrap at the end of June. Now it’s anticipated to be done by Aug. 18, Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said in an email.
A number of “unforeseen obstacles from 115 years of construction and reconstruction” are part of the reason for the delay, he said.
In the last week, crews have been at the busy area of 18th and Main streets and Levee Bypass where they were cutting old valve clusters out of the way and capping lines that are going to remain and be reconnected, Johnson said.
The work today is expected to move east and later return to that area. Tests of the line for pressure, chlorination and bacteria remain to be done along with other tasks such as completing connections and final paving.
Many setbacks have slowed progress.
Among them were “multitudes” of service lines that were still active on the pipe that is being replaced. They should have been abandoned decades ago, Johnson said.
“(They) caused delays because we didn’t know if they were charged, hooked into a building and being used, abandoned in place or what was going on,” he said.
A fuel line needed remediation and many abandoned utility lines from franchise utilities weren’t mapped, Johnson said.
“The contractor (LaRiviere Construction) has struggled to adequately staff the project in order to keep up with the schedule,” he said.
How much the delay will add to the cost of the project isn’t clear. The original contract price with LaRiviere was $1.7 million. So far, $95,000 in change orders have been approved due to conditions not identified in the plans and specifications.
How many more could be presented is not known, Johnson said.
“Things like unmarked obstacles underground found during construction that needed to be addressed during construction would qualify for a change order,” he said.
