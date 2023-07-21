Lewiston 'within days' of lifting restrictions

High Reservoir is pictured Friday in Lewiston. The water storage unit is expected to be brought back online "within days" according to Lewiston's public works director, which will bring an end to irrigation restrictions.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lewiston’s irrigation prohibitions could end within days, bringing relief to thousands of water customers who have devoted hours each week attempting to keep their lawns green.

“We are within days of lifting the restrictions,” said Dustin Johnson, Lewiston public works director. “At this point, I can’t lock down a day.”

Tags

Recommended for you