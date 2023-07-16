Thirty-nine-year-old Jennifer “Jennie” Hollenbeck lives in a quiet, residential neighborhood in Lewiston, in a house decorated with photos of a young mother who reminds Jennie of herself years ago, and that woman’s son, whom she helps care for when the need arises.

A little over a year into her recovery from substance use disorder, Jennie said she’s trying to be the sort of person she badly needed but didn’t have during her tumultuous years.