Official: ‘No imminent danger’ of theater collapse

A man walks past the the old Lewiston Civic Theatre building on Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. The Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center, which has been closed since 2017 because of a failed roof truss, isn't on the verge of collapse, a city of Lewiston official said Wednesday.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The building that was once home to the Lewiston Civic Theatre will soon be put up for sale by the city of Lewiston, for a minimum price $67,000.

Lewiston’s city council approved a public auction for the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center during its meeting Monday evening at the Lewiston City Library.