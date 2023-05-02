A barn once caught fire at 5 a.m. on a day when the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District allowed residents with even addresses to water some days and odd addresses to water on other days.

A battalion chief at the time, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust, had to bring in tankers because fire hydrant pressure had dropped so low at that prime irrigation hour he wasn’t getting a large enough volume of water to battle the blaze.